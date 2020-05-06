Melania Trump Celebrates Teachers in Preppy Pink Top and White Pencil Skirt

Melania Trump is celebrating the United States’ educators.

On Instagram yesterday, the 50-year-old first lady posted an image in honor of National Teacher Day. In the photo, Trump sports a pink button-down top with white accents at the cuffs and collar. She teamed the blouse with a white pencil skirt. Her shoes could not been seen in the image.

“On #NationalTeacherDay I had the honor of speaking to some incredible teachers & educators from across our great nation. Thank you for your dedication to our students always, but especially in these unprecedented times,” the first lady captioned her Instagram post, which had racked up over 118,000 likes within 16 hours of being posted.

While Trump’s footwear was not visible in yesterday’s photo, there are two shoe styles she tends to select for appearances: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both are pointed-toe designer pumps set on slim stiletto heels. With respect to apparel, she is often spotted in high-end labels such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Carolina Herrera. And though the former model tends to wear designer duds, she has also worked affordable shoes into her wardrobe over the years, including Zara snake-print flats, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers and Timberland work boots.

Amid the pandemic, Trump has been staying home at the White House, so her schedule hasn’t allowed for many public appearances. However, on April 22, the first lady celebrated Earth Day in a Ralph Lauren trench dress and Manolo Blahnik python-print pumps. Her dress was fittingly in an olive green shade.

