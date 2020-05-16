Melania Trump Pops In Neon Orange Snakeskin Pumps + Speckled Dress

Melania Trump broke out her best spring colors yesterday for a White House ceremony.

Together, the first lady and President Donald Trump honored those who have helped with the pandemic response — including a local Girl Scouts troop and a NYPD officer.

For the occasion, Melania Trump went sleeveless in a silky, now sold-out $1,595 Jason Wu midi dress — accented with speckled red, blue, black and green spots.

Melania and Donald Trump attend a Presidential Recognition Ceremony at the White House, May 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Melania Trump’s bold heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for footwear, the former model brought out a warm weather-ready color with her bright orange python-textured pumps. The Manolo Blahnik BB Pump is a style the first lady picks often, and she has worn this particular shoe multiple times at the White House.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik pumps, July 8, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump wears a Missoni dress ($1,880) with orange snakeskin pumps for a trip to Camp David on Aug. 25, 2017. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Donald and Melania Trump recently ventured out to the National Mall on May 8 for a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Also known as VE Day, the occasion marks the day that Germany formally surrendered to the Allies in World War II.

For the ceremony, Melania layered up in a black knee-length dress under a double-breasted gray striped midi-length coat. She matched the color of her dress with her classic black pointed-toe, flat vamp pumps. The stiletto heels resembled yet another pair of her favorite Blahnik BB pumps.

Donald and Melania Trump attend a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, May 8. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to her BB pumps, Melania often wears another sleek style: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps with their signature red sole and towering height. Her dress collection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci.

