Melania Trump Walks the White House Lawn in Spiky Stilettos & the Chicest Coat

Stilettos on grass is typically a no-no — thinking sinking heels and potential grass or dirt stains — but Melania Trump made it work.

The first lady returned to the White House on Sunday night following a weekend trip to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. wearing her signature soaring stilettos. She chose a dark red pair of heels that appeared to be fabricated from croc-print leather.

Melania Trump in a navy coat, Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre coat and stilettos at the White House, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump teamed her sky-high heels with a navy coat and a dress with color-blocked stripes from Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre’s pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress came in patriotic hues, with a white base and stripes in navy and red.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the White House, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, FLOTUS can almost always be found in heels. Favorite brands for the former model include Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. She has also been spotted in pairs from Roger Vivier, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham.

While the first lady didn’t appear to be wearing any protective gear to prevent damage to her heels, there are actually a range of products available to keep heels clean and safe for walking outside or on uneven surfaces. By increasing the surface area at the base of a stiletto, heel stoppers can also offer another benefit: They may make it easier to walk despite the towering height.

