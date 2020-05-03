Melania Trump Sports Chic Navy Coat for ‘America Strong’ Flyover Salute to Health-Care Workers

Melania Trump took to Instagram yesterday to mark the “America Strong” flyover salute to front-line workers.

The 50-year-old first lady enjoyed the tribute from the White House. She looked chic for the occasion in a navy coat and her signature oversize sunglasses.

“Proud to see the #AmericaStrong salute to our healthcare & frontline workers with a spectacular flyover today in Washington, D.C. Thank you to the @afthunderbirds and @usnavyblueangels for this beautiful display of solidarity,” Trump captioned her Instagram post, which had received more than 126,000 likes within 18 hours of being posted.

While Trump’s footwear was not visible in today’s photo, there are two shoe styles she tends to select for appearances: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Both are pointed-toe designer pumps set on slim stiletto heels. In terms of apparel, she often can be spotted in high-end labels such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Carolina Herrera. Although the former model tends to wear designer duds, she has also worked some affordable shoes into her wardrobe over the years, including Zara snake-print flats, Adidas Stan Smiths and Timberland work boots.

During quarantine, FLOTUS has been confined to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, so she hasn’t made as many appearance as she would under normal circumstances. However, she and President Donald Trump made an appearance on the White House lawn for an Earth Day tree planting in late April. The first lady sported a military green trench dress from Victoria Beckham and snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Related Melania Trump Looks Chic in a $2,000 Ralph Lauren Dress to Discuss Health and Safety Procedures Happy 50th Birthday, Melania Trump: Her Statement-Making High Heels as First Lady Melania Trump Plants a Tree in Zigzag Pumps and a Coat Dress That's On-Theme for Earth Day

Melania and Donald Trump participate in a ceremony to plant a tree in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House, April 22. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the times Melania Trump wore statement-making high heels.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.