Melania Trump Styles a Military-Inspired Coat With Corduroy Pumps for the Campaign Trail

Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump, this afternoon as they departed the White House for Air Force One. The first couple is heading out for a series of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

For the occasion, Melania opted for an all-green look wearing a belted khaki-green utilitarian coat dress that cinched together at the waist with double-breasted gold buttons.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump depart from the White House before boarding Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, Oct. 27. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the first lady opted for towering pointed-toe pumps with a corduroy metallic upper. The style comes from Melania’s beloved brand Christian Louboutin. Opting for the French brand’s So Kate silhouette, the heels feature a gold twist atop a low-dipping vamp and a 5-inch stiletto heel.

Classic versions of the heels retail for $695 at Saks.com.

On Sunday, Melania Trump and President Donald Trump welcomed early trick-or-treating guests to the White House this Sunday ahead of Halloween. The first couple stood back as visitors of all ages previewed their costumes before the big holiday. Melania herself decided to stay on theme for the event, wearing a suede orange midi-length coat in the color of the holiday.

On her feet, the first lady continued her appreciation for Christian Louboutin heels in a textured, metallic pair from the French label.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcome guests ahead of Halloween to the White House, Oct. 25. CREDIT: Yuri Gripas/MEGA

For Melania Trump, the green look today is just one of many statement outfit combinations in her closet. Her designer-filled selection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera. In addition to her patent black pair, the former model oftentimes favors towering heels like the aforementioned Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, a classic design inspired by French style icon Brigitte Bardot. She has also been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

