Melania Trump Wears ’80s-Inspired Metallic Coat With Soaring Heels to College Football Championship

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump’s football-watching outfit probably has higher heels than yours.

The first lady was photographed this afternoon en route from the White House to New Orleans for the College Football Playoffs National Championship wearing her signature stiletto heels.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2020.
Melania Trump and President Donald Trump walk across the White House lawn, Jan. 13.
Trump bundled up in a a metallic blue trench coat. The coat looked as though it may have come from Marc Jacobs’ fall ’18 range, but regardless of the brand, one thing’s for certain: the piece had ’80s vibes. Boxy coats and bold colors were both major trends of the ’80s. The metallic finish on Trump’s coat offered an eye-catching, modern touch.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2020.
Melania Trump and President Donald Trump walk across the White House lawn, Jan. 13.
For shoes, the former model selected sky-high boots that appeared to add around 4 inches of height to her 5-foot-11 frame. This time, she reached for a pair of black boots with an almond toe, a slender heel and a suedelike upper. The boots appeared to be from Prada, one of Trump’s go-to labels for ready-to-wear.

First lady Melania Trump greets people before she and President Donald Trump board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The Trumps are heading to New Orleans to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship between Louisiana State University and Clemson.
Melania Trump outside the White House on Jan. 13 before traveling to New Orleans.
A close-up look at Melania Trump's black boots.
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s black boots.
When it comes to footwear, Trump has two favorite styles: the Manolo Blahnik BB and the Christian Louboutin So Kate, both of which are pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pumps. Over the past few months, she has also been spotted in shoes from Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Zara.

This year’s College Football Playoffs National Championship matchup is between the Louisiana State Tigers and the Clemson Tigers. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET and is being broadcast on ESPN.

Flip through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s 2019 shoe style.

