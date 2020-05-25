Melania Trump Matched Her Coat to Her Shoes to Celebrate Memorial Day

Today Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arrived at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day.

For the solemn occasion, the first lady wore a white double-breasted coat with gold military style buttons. She teamed the coat with matching white stiletto pumps.

Melania Trump wore a white coat and matching pumps for a ceremony to mark Memorial Day. CREDIT: Rex / Shutterstock

Despite large ceremonies being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event went ahead. However, it took place on a smaller scale than would usually be the case, with participants who were not wearing masks, maintaining requisite social distancing protocol.

The first lady is fond of a white coat and has worn variants on two occasions already this year. In February, she teamed a white swing coat with Dior combat boots following a state visit to India. In the same month, she also wore a white belted coat by Gucci to attend the Governers’ Spouses luncheon at The White House.

Melania Trump returns to the U.S. after a state visit to India wearing Dior combat boots, Feb. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump in a Gucci coat at the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the White House on Feb. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Saturday, Melania Trump honored the Class of 2020 by hosting a small group of graduates to celebrate their achievement. In an Instagram post, Melania Trump left all of the nation’s graduates with a short, encouraging message. “Keep chasing your dreams & striving to be your best self!”