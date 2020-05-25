Melania Trump Matched Her Coat to Her Shoes to Celebrate Memorial Day

Today Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arrived at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day.
For the solemn occasion, the first lady wore a white double-breasted coat with gold military style buttons. She teamed the coat with matching white stiletto pumps.
Despite large ceremonies being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event went ahead. However, it took place on a smaller scale than would usually be the case, with participants who were not wearing masks, maintaining requisite social distancing protocol.
The first lady is fond of a white coat and has worn variants on two occasions already this year. In February, she teamed a white swing coat with Dior combat boots following a state visit to India. In the same month, she also wore a white belted coat by Gucci to attend the Governers’ Spouses luncheon at The White House.
On Saturday, Melania Trump honored the Class of 2020 by hosting a small group of graduates to celebrate their achievement. In an Instagram post, Melania Trump left all of the nation’s graduates with a short, encouraging message. “Keep chasing your dreams & striving to be your best self!”