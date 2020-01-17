Melania Trump Masters Shades of Bordeaux With Slouchy Boots on Florida Getaway

The Trump family stepped onto the White House South Lawn today as they boarded Marine One headed to Florida for the weekend. President Donald Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and their son Barron Trump.

Melania chose a Max Mara lilac wrap coat over a bordeaux turtleneck and a matching leather Hermes Birkin handbag.

(L-R): President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump head out of the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s heeled boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the first lady continued the dark red palette with a pair of slouchy almond-toe boots set on a block heel. The former model owns several different iterations of the same silhouette ranging from white leather to brown suede.

Barron towered over Melania even in her tall boots and 5-feet-11-frame. The 13-year-old kept it casual in a green Alpha Industries bomber jacket, a T-shirt and black pants.

(L-R): President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump head out of the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On his feet, Barron chose a set of his go-to New Balance 574 Core sneakers in all-black. Select colorways of the kicks are available for $80 on Newbalance.com. Users can also create their own colorways for $150 using New Balance’s customization service.

Barron donned a similar ensemble in light gray New Balance 574 Core sneakers and a satin green coat on Jan. 6 as the family returned from their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The teen has favored New Balance silhouettes over the years. The teen is also a fan of Gucci moccasins as well as Gucci horse-bit loafers.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the White House on Jan. 5. CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

