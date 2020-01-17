Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Masters Shades of Bordeaux With Slouchy Boots on Florida Getaway

By Claudia Miller
US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House for Florida, Washington, USA – 17 Jan 2020
The Trump family stepped onto the White House South Lawn today as they boarded Marine One headed to Florida for the weekend. President Donald Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and their son Barron Trump.

Melania chose a Max Mara lilac wrap coat over a bordeaux turtleneck and a matching leather Hermes Birkin handbag.

melania trump, donald trump, barron trump purple coat, boots
(L-R): President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump head out of the White House.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, donald trump, barron trump purple coat, boots
A closer look at Melania Trump’s heeled boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the first lady continued the dark red palette with a pair of slouchy almond-toe boots set on a block heel. The former model owns several different iterations of the same silhouette ranging from white leather to brown suede.

Barron towered over Melania even in her tall boots and 5-feet-11-frame. The 13-year-old kept it casual in a green Alpha Industries bomber jacket, a T-shirt and black pants.

melania trump, donald trump, barron trump purple coat, boots
(L-R): President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump head out of the White House.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, donald trump, barron trump purple coat, boots, black sneakers, new balance
A close-up of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On his feet, Barron chose a set of his go-to New Balance 574 Core sneakers in all-black. Select colorways of the kicks are available for $80 on Newbalance.com. Users can also create their own colorways for $150 using New Balance’s customization service.

Barron donned a similar ensemble in light gray New Balance 574 Core sneakers and a satin green coat on Jan. 6 as the family returned from their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The teen has favored New Balance silhouettes over the years. The teen is also a fan of Gucci moccasins as well as Gucci horse-bit loafers.

barron trump, new balance, donald trump, melania trump, US President Donald Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 January 2020. Trump returned to the White House after spending two weeks at Mar-a-Lago for holidays.President Trump arrives back at the White House, Washington, Usa - 05 Jan 2020
(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the White House on Jan. 5.
CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

