Melania Trump Masks Up in a Classic Button Down & Trousers to Visit the Mary Elizabeth House

Melania Trump went for a classic business-casual combination yesterday as she visited the Mary Elizabeth House in Washington, D.C.
The Mary Elizabeth House works to provide support and life-skills training to young, single mothers and their families. The young women are either in or have aged out of the foster care system. The first lady paid a first-hand visit to the organization Thursday, meeting with a few of the families and staff as she dropped off lunches as part of her Be Best initiative.
The Slovenian native was photographed in a crisp white collared button-down top paired with navy trousers and a protective white face mask.
Today I visited The Mary Elizabeth House, an inspiring place & supportive community for young women & children. I met w staff, mothers & children, & dropped off boxed lunches & #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their efforts to strengthen families in our community.
Though her shoes could not be seen in the images, the former model oftentimes favors towering heels like Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, as well as Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels. She has also been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.
On Tuesday, Trump chose her favorite Louboutin heels as she joined husband Donald and Vice President Mike Pence for a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools” event at the White House. There, the discussion centered around the return of students to schools in the face of the pandemic,. Melania contributed to the conversation as she sat alongside both the president and the vice president, dressed in a geometric black-and-white sheath dress.
On her feet, the first lady opted for a set of Louboutin’s So Kate heels in black suede with a pointed toe and a low-cut rounded vamp. The silhouette includes 4.75-inch stiletto heel and retails for $675 at Nordstrom.com.
As she left the discussion later in the day, the Slovenian native gave visitors a glimpse at her red bottom heels once more.
Beyond designer footwear, Melania’s dress collection isn’t lacking in major labels either. It includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.
