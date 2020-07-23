Re-route my subscription: Click here

Melania Trump Rewears $3,500 Jumpsuit With Her Favorite Pointed-Toe Pumps for White House Meeting

By Ella Chochrek
For a White House meeting today, Melania Trump rewore a jumpsuit she debuted on a trip to Japan last year.

The 50-year-old first lady was clad in a navy silk jumpsuit by Loro Piana. The one-piece has white piping at the cuffs and lapels; it initially retailed for $3,500 but is now sold out. Trump wore it cinched in at the waist with a narrow white belt.

Melania Trump , loro piana jumpsuit, manolo blahnik pumps, white house, meeting, july 2020, First lady Melania Trump arrives for an Indian Health Service (IHS) Task Force briefing on "Protecting Native American Children in the Indian Health System" at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Melania Trump arrives for a briefing at the White House, July 23.
CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the former model opted for her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Introduced more than 10 years ago, the BB pump was inspired by the French film star Brigitte Bardot.

Melania Trump , loro piana jumpsuit, manolo blahnik pumps, white house, meeting, july 2020
Melania Trump arrives for a briefing at the White House, July 23.
CREDIT: AP
Melania Trump, manolo blahnik bb pumps, white house, celebrity style, shoe detail, feet
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: AP

The silhouette has a low-cut vamp and topline with a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. On Nordstrom.com, the shoes are available to shop for $625 and up, depending upon colorway, height height and fabrication.

Manolo Blahnik BB pumps
Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Manolo Blahnik BB is a favorite shoe choice of Trump’s, as is the Christian Louboutin So Kate. But the first time Trump wore her Loro Piana jumpsuit, she opted to team it with flats rather than her go-to stilettos. While visiting the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in May 2019 alongside Japanese first lady Akie Abe, Trump opted for pointed-toe navy flats with a buckle accent from Roger Vivier. She styled the jumpsuit with a chunky navy belt, rather than the skinny white one she went with today.

melania trump, loro piana jumpsuit, roger vivier flats, celebrity style, U.S. President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump visits MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe in Tokyo on May 26, 2019. Trump will stay till May 28 as state guests. Trump is to play golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and professional golfer Isao Aoki. The president is scheduled to watch sumo matches at Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, on same day evening, when the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament will be held, and present a special presidential cup to the winner of the tourney. He will then have dinner with Abe and his wife Akie at an izakaya pub in Tokyo. On the next day, Trump will meet with family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, after a summit meeting with the prime minister. The Emperor and Empress plan to meet with Trump and his wife prior to the summit meeting on May 27. The imperial couple will also visit Trump's accommodation in Tokyo on May 28, the last day of his visit schedule. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Melania Trump (L) with Akie Abe in Tokyo on May 26, 2019.
CREDIT: AP

With regard to apparel, Trump often can be found in designer duds from a mix of European and American labels such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera. While she mainly steps out in either her Manolo Blahnik or Christian Louboutin pumps, she also owns heeled styles from the likes of Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Dior, as well as flat shoes from Louboutin and Aquazzura. Although she typically selects luxury footwear, the first lady has from time to time gone with more affordable pairs from brands such as Adidas, Timberland and Zara.

Click through the gallery for a look at more of Melania Trump’s statement shoe style.

