Melania Trump Returns to the White House in a Patterned Coat and Slouchy White Boots

Following a holiday trip to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Melania Trump arrived back at the White House in Washington, D.C. yesterday wearing a chic, wintry ensemble.

The first lady suited up in a patterned cashmere Loro Piana coat, worn over a cream-colored midi dress. The wrap coat previously retailed for $5,900 but has since sold out.

Melania Trump arrives back to the White House on Jan. 5. CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump sported white, knee-high slouch boots with a pointed toe and block heel.

A closer look at Melania Trump’s white boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Boots are a major trend of the season, appearing in several permutations. The former model’s pair fit into the tall, glossy boot trend that’s been popularized by hot labels such as Celine, Saint Laurent and Y/Project.

FLOTUS was accompanied back to the White House by the president, who wore a navy suit and black dress shoes, and their 13-year-old son, Barron. The teen towered over his parents, even though he wore New Balance sneakers while his mom sported high heels.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the White House on Jan. 5. CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

The first lady can nearly always be found in heels, especially two pairs of pointed-toe pumps: Manolo Blahnik’s BB and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. In 2019, her shoe wardrobe also included more affordable styles from Adidas and Zara, as well as designer boots from Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham.

Flip through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s 2019 shoe style.

