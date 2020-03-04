Melania Trump Brightens Her LBD With Statement Louboutins at the 2020 International Women of Courage Awards

Melania Trump broke out a pair of statement Christian Louboutin pumps today at the 2020 International Women of Courage Awards in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump in a black dress at the 2020 International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady sported a black midi dress with dramatic bell sleeves and a midi-length hemline.

On her feet were a pair of Louboutin So Kate pumps, one of her go-to styles. The So Kate boasts a 4.7-inch heel, set nearly straight to create a smooth stride. Trump selected the “Cinestripes” colorway, which has a funky mix of bold colors and layered stripes.

Pleasure to attend the International #WomenOfCourage Awards today at the @StateDept Three extraordinary women from #Kosovo have already been honored this distinction for their undaunted work and firece advocacy Feride Rushiti, @valdete_idrizi @XharraArbana 🇽🇰🇺🇸#WomenPower 👏 pic.twitter.com/4MpRc4ULvH — Vlora Çitaku (@vloracitaku) March 4, 2020

The So Kate “Cinestripes” is no longer available, but fans of the style can get the So Kate in neutral tones, including black and beige at Nordstrom.com for just under $700.

Christian Louboutin So Kate “Cinestripes.” CREDIT: Selfridges

While FLOTUS owns the So Kate in a slew of colors, today’s pair may be familiar to eagle-eyed watchers. Trump chose the heels for a June 2019 outing, teaming them with a navy sleeveless midi dress.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin’s So Kate “Cinestripes” heels on the White House lawn, June 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the So Kate, the former model can often be founded in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, another pointed-toe stiletto. She has also stepped out in footwear from Roger Vivier, Victoria Beckham and Dior.

Below, shop statement-making striped heels for a look that’s similar to the first lady’s.

