What Jill Biden & Melania Trump’s Outfits Say About Election Night

By Robyn Merrett
They say actions speak louder than words — but so does style.

While the country continues to wait — and stress — over the results of the U.S. election, the attire worn by the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, and first lady Melania Trump Tuesday night can provide the country with clarity on how both camps might be feeling.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wave to supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Melania Trump, left, wears Dolce & Gabbana and Jill Biden wears a pink coat.
CREDIT: AP

As the votes were being counted and many Americans were overcome with an overwhelming sense of anxiety, former vice president Biden stepped out with his wife by his side at a drive-in gathering in Wilmington, Del. In his speech, Biden expressed confidence in the election, but it was Jill who seemed to provide a bit of peace. The teacher and professor opted for a pale pink coat that was soft, and quite literally, warm. The look was simple, yet approachable and emoted a sense of tranquility during such an uncertain time.

Jill paired the coat with black gloves and wore a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Biden also kept it simple, wearing a suit. He chose not to wear a coat or gloves like his wife.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as he stands next to his wife Jill Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden and Jill Biden on election night, Nov. 3, 2020.
CREDIT: AP
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump watch. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump and Melania Trump on election night, Nov. 3, 2020.
CREDIT: AP

Later, President Donald Trump addressed his supporters at the White House. In his speech, Trump — like Biden — expressed his confidence. He claimed to have already won the election and asserted that he would be going to the U.S. Supreme Court as he wanted “all voting to stop.”

With her outfit choice, Melania seemingly wanted to appear assertive. She sported a black Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit paired with a white button-up top. Melania pulled the ensemble together with black pumps.

The president opted for a “business as usual” vibe as he sported a blue suit and blue tie.

Melania’s 2020 election night look was much different from the white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit she sported in 2016. The former model looked excited and ready for a new beginning in the $4,000 ensemble paired with nude pumps, whereas this time around, she appears to have taken a no-nonsense approach in black.

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, arriving to speak to an election night rally in New York with his son Barron, from second left, wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump. New York City has lowered its cost estimate for guarding President Donald Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence. The original estimate of $35 million has been lowered to $24 million to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the 2½ months between Election Day and Inauguration Day. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
Melania Trump (center) on Nov. 9, 2016, election night.
CREDIT: AP

Jill, however, has remained true to her signature delicate style. When former President Barack Obama won in 2008, Jill sported a yellow tweed suit that felt fresh and hopeful. She also wore nude pumps.

President-elect Barack Obama, left, his wife, Michelle, Vice President-elect Joe Biden, right, and his wife, Jill, celebrate after Obama's acceptance speech at the election night rally in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(L-R): Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and Joe Biden on election night, Nov. 4, 2008.
CREDIT: AP

