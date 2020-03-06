Melania Trump Rewears a Bespoke Dress With Sleek Pumps at the Department of Justice

Melania Trump addressed the Department of Justice today at its National Opioid Summit in Washington D.C. wearing a bespoke look.

Her dress comes from Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre. Once the creative director for Carolina Herrera, Pierre has since become a stylist for the first lady, creating custom looks including her navy and white-trimmed collared dress with a fit and flare silhouette from today.

Melania Trump at the Justice Department’s National Opioid Summit in Washington D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the dress with classic pumps that have a smooth, dark upper, pointed toe and tall heel. The style falls in line with Trump’s favorite footwear styles including the Manolo Blahnik BB pumps — named after French style icon Brigitte Bardot — and the Christian Louboutin So Kate silhouette.

The former model was joined by Attorney General William Barr at the National Opioid Summit in discussing her Be Best initiative that focuses on the major issues facing children today; the three pillars of Be Best are well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

Melania Trump at the Justice Department’s National Opioid Summit in Washington D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady previously wore the same bespoke midi dress with patent navy heels while paying tribute to lives lost during 9/11 at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pa. in 2018.

Melania and Donald Trump at the September 11th Flight 93 memorial, in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

