Melania Trump Celebrates Halloween in an On-Theme Orange Coat & Metallic Pumps

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump welcomed early trick-or-treating guests to the White House this Sunday ahead of Halloween.

The first couple stood back as visitors of all ages previewed their costumes before the big holiday. Melania herself decided to stay on theme for the event, wearing a suede orange midi-length coat in the color of the holiday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcome guests ahead of Halloween to the White House, Oct. 25. CREDIT: Yuri Gripas/MEGA

A close-up of Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Yuri Gripas/MEGA

On her feet, the first lady continued her appreciation for Christian Louboutin heels in a textured, metallic pair from the French label. Opting for the brand’s So Kate silhouette, the heels feature a sleek patent leather upper atop a pointed-toe design and a low-dipping vamp.

Finished off with a signature red sole and a towering 5-ich stiletto heel, similar takes on the style retail for $795 online at Net-a-Porter.

The Louboutin heels have become a staple in Melania’s footwear rotation. Just last week for the final presidential debate, the former model recycled a black patent iteration of the silhouette matched to a sleeveless midi dress.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive back at the White House after the presidential debate, Oct. 23. CREDIT: MEGA

For Melania Trump, her orange look yesterday is just one of many statement outfit combinations in her closet. Her designer-filled selection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera. In addition to her patent black pair, the former model oftentimes favors towering heels like the aforementioned Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, a classic design inspired by French style icon Brigitte Bardot. She has also been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

