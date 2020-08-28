Melania Trump Pops in Neon Green Dress With Fuchsia Pumps at RNC’s Final Night

Melania Trump embraced colors that popped tonight on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for his acceptance speech to the Republican National Committee Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. CREDIT: AP

Joined by her husband, President Donald Trump, the first lady arrived in a pleated neon green midi dress that came with cape sleeves teamed with a fuchsia belt and matching pumps. Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps are among the first lady’s favorite styles. The shoe features a nearly 5-inch heel, pointed-toe profile and rounded vamp completed by a red-lacquered sole. Other styles are available for $659 at Net-a-Porter.com.

(L-R): President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. CREDIT: AP

Melania favors soaring stilettos, and when her feet aren’t in a pair of Louboutins, she often opts for Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, which feature similar details and also come in a range of colors and fabrications.

The final night of the 4-day RNC event was truly a family affair. She was joined by their son Barron, as well as Donald’s children from his first marriage, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, and his daughter from his second marriage, Tiffany.

