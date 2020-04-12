Melania Trump Wears All Green With Soaring Pumps to Read ‘The Little Rabbit’ for Easter

The White House Easter Egg Roll is one of many events to have been canceled this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but Melania Trump is nonetheless making time to read to children for the holiday.

The first lady took to Instagram today to share a video of herself reading a classic Easter tale, “The Little Rabbit.” Trump did the monochrome trend for the occasion, pulling together a chic all-green look. She sported a long-sleeve, knee-length shirt dress, which she belted at the waist.

For footwear, the former model selected a pair of pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pumps in an electric green colorway. While it’s uncertain what label the shoes came from, they were likely Trump’s go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which retail on Nordstrom.com for $625 to $665 depending on fabrication and colorway. The BB is one of two favorite pump silhouettes for FLOTUS, with the other being the Christian Louboutin So Kate.

The Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This marks the first year with no Easter Egg Roll for Trump, who has hosted the event throughout her time as first lady. Last year, she wore a baby blue Michael Kors coat that retailed for just under $5,000, teamed with nude, now sold-out Christian Louboutin ballet flats.

Melania and Donald Trump step out for the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn, April 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Trump wore the same pastel blue hue in 2018, sporting a Burberry Sandringham cashmere trench and skinny black pants. Knee-high black boots set on a block heel completed the springlike ensemble.

Melania Trump in a Burberry trench coat and black boots at the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For her first Easter Egg Roll in 2017, the first lady opted for a pastel pink frock by her personal stylist, Hervé Pierre, matched with flats in the same shade.

Melania Trump wearing an Hervé Pierre dress and coordinating pink flats at the Easter Egg Roll in 2017. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

