Melania Trump Wears Turquoise Suede Coat and Snakeskin Pumps for Visit to Children’s National Hospital

Melania Trump spread holiday cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 15. at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

For her visit, during which she read a Christmas book titled, “Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey,” the first lady wore a vibrant turquoise wrap coat. The suede outerwear piece featured a belt around the waist and an asymmetrical design. Melania appeared to style the coat with a classic black dress.

As for footwear, Melania sported a pair of snakeskin embossed leather heels. The pointed-toe pumps, which sat atop a 4-inch heel, completed the look as they came in a deep blue hue, pairing well with Melania’s turquoise coat.

First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to her shoe collection, Melania’s go-to brands are Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. She has also opted for footwear from Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier and even Zara.

Melania’s snakeskin moment came after she made another fashion statement with her pumps earlier this month. On Dec. 8, Melania met with local children as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Drive, for which she wore a navy peacoat layered over a white turtleneck and cream pants.

On her feet, Melania styled a pair checkered red and green heels Manolos. Named the BB pump, the heels featured a pointed toe silhouette and sat atop a 4-inch heel. Melania’s pair is currently sold out, but retailed for around $695.

