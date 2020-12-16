×
Melania Trump Wears Turquoise Suede Coat and Snakeskin Pumps for Visit to Children’s National Hospital

By Robyn Merrett
Melania Trump spread holiday cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 15. at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

For her visit, during which she read a Christmas book titled, “Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey,” the first lady wore a vibrant turquoise wrap coat. The suede outerwear piece featured a belt around the waist and an asymmetrical design. Melania appeared to style the coat with a classic black dress.

As for footwear, Melania sported a pair of snakeskin embossed leather heels. The pointed-toe pumps, which sat atop a 4-inch heel, completed the look as they came in a deep blue hue, pairing well with Melania’s turquoise coat.

First lady Melania Trump arrives to read a Christmas story with Sofia Martinez, 8, left, and Riley Whitney, 6, both children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during an annual event in Washington. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15.
CREDIT: AP

First lady Melania Trump arrives to read a Christmas story with Sofia Martinez, 8, left, and Riley Whitney, 6, both children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during an annual event in Washington. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A closer view of Melania Trump’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to her shoe collection, Melania’s go-to brands are Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. She has also opted for footwear from Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier and even Zara.

Melania’s snakeskin moment came after she made another fashion statement with her pumps earlier this month. On Dec. 8, Melania met with local children as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Drive, for which she wore a navy peacoat layered over a white turtleneck and cream pants.

On her feet, Melania styled a pair checkered red and green heels Manolos. Named the BB pump, the heels featured a pointed toe silhouette and sat atop a 4-inch heel. Melania’s pair is currently sold out, but retailed for around $695.

Slither into your next event with these snakeskin pumps below.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $150 

Nine West Tatiana Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $63

Steve Madden Vala Snake Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Snake Pump, $95

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s statement-making pumps

