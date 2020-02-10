Melania Trump Looks Elegant in a Black Gown With Glistening Trim at the Governors’ Ball

Melania Trump looked stylish in black at the 2020 Governors’ Ball tonight at the White House.

The first lady, 49, wore a black dress with glistening embellishment at the collar and a floor-length hem, which covered her footwear.

Melania Trump at the White House for the Governors’ Ball on Feb. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-model wore her hair down and accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings.

Earlier this week, Trump was joined by students from Washington’s Cornerstone Schools for a movie session in the White House theater. The event was held in honor of Black History Month. For the occasion, Trump was clad in a $1,290 black and white polka dot Gabriela Hearst blouse, a black $1,395 Michael Kors blazer and a matching black pencil skirt. On her feet, the president’s wife wore one of her favorite brands of footwear: Christian Louboutin. The former model donned a pair of nude So Kate pumps, a pointed-toe style with a patent finish and a nearly 5-inch heel, available at Neiman Marcus for $695.

The So Kate is one of Trump’s favorite shoe styles. She is additionally a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB, another pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pump. Trump has also worn shoes from high-end labels such as Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Roger Vivier, as well as more accessibly priced styles from Adidas and Zara.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Walks the White House Lawn in Spiky Stilettos & the Chicest Coat

Melania Trump Goes for Understated Elegance in an All-Black Outfit at SOTU Address

Melania Trump Wears Patriotic Colors & Her Favorite Stilettos at Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl Party