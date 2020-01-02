Melania Trump Sparkles in a $4.7K Givenchy Gown for New Year’s at Mar-a-Lago

First lady Melania Trump ushered in 2020 in style at the Trump family’s New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

For New Year’s festivities, the first lady glistened in a silk-georgette Givenchy gown, which featured gold sequins at the neck and bodice and a floor-sweeping hemline. From Givenchy’s fall ’19 collection, the gown is available to purchase at Matchesfashion.com, where it retails for $4,740.

Melania Trump wears a Givenchy gown on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump’s shoes were not visible underneath the floor-length gown. However, she has two favorite styles for formal appearances — both pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pumps — which were likely candidates for New Year’s: the Manolo Blahnik BB and the Christian Louboutin So Kate. For more casual engagements, the former model has chosen Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, Zara snake-print loafers and Timberland workboots.

For clothing, the first lady’s favorite brands include Michael Kors, Valentino and Christian Dior.

The entire Trump family came out for the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s bash, including first daughters Tiffany and Ivanka as well as first sons Eric, Don Jr. and Barron.

Trump took to her Instagram account to wish followers the best for the year ahead, sharing a yellow and red graphic reading “2020.”

“Wishing everyone a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year!,” she wrote on Jan. 1, garnering over 100,000 likes on the image.

