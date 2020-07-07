Melania Trump Does Color-Blocking in a Midi Dress With 5-Inch Heels for a Panel on Schools

Melania Trump joined her husband Donald and Vice President Mike Pence earlier today for a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools” event at the White House.

At the discussion centering around the return of students to schools in the face of the pandemic, Melania contributed to the conversation as she sat alongside both the president and the vice president in a geometric black and white midi dress.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the White House, July 7. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

A closer view of Melania Trump’s classic pumps. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

The first lady continued her streak of classic pumps for the event, opting for a set of pointed-toe heels with a low-cut rounded vamp. The pair comes from one of her go-to brands for heels, Christian Louboutin. The So Kate silhouette in Melania’s choice of black suede uppers includes 4.75-inch stiletto finish and retails for $675 at Nordstrom.com. As she left the discussion later in the day, the Slovenian native gave visitors a glimpse at her red bottom heels once more.

The former model oftentimes favors towering footwear from Manolo Blahnik as well as Louboutin in particular, though she has been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

(L-R) Mike Pence, Donald and Melania Trump at a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the White House, July 7. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Donald and Melania Trump at a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the White House, July 7. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

A look at Melania Trump’s red bottom heels. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

This past weekend, Melania celebrated the Fourth of July in Washington D.C. The president put on a large event celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, which featured a speech from Trump himself on top of fireworks and a military fly-over. For the occasion, the first lady donned a white sleeveless ankle-length dress topped with a statement belt from Azzedine Alaïa.

She kept stable on the grassy lawn in a set of white pointed-toe flats.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on July 4 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis/Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump wearing modest white flats for the Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Beyond designer footwear, Melania’s dress collection isn’t lacking in major labels either; it includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

