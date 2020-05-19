Melania Trump Recycles Pretty Pink Pucci Suit for Governors’ Briefing

Melania Trump went for the three-peat yesterday, wearing her pink Emilio Pucci pantsuit for the third time.

The first lady, 50, looked stylish in the double-breasted suit for a governors’ briefing yesterday, where she discussed topics pertaining to her “Be Best” campaign.

“Thoughtful discussion during today’s governors’ briefing on the well-being of our nation’s children, where I emphasized the need for states to come together to support mental health & well-being & to protect children from the deadly effects of abuse & opioid addiction. #BeBest,” Trump captioned an Instagram post from the event.

Most recently, Slovenian American wore the same suit at a March 2019 “Be Best” event, teaming it with a white sweater and pointed-toe pumps. Prior to that, the first lady paired her Pucci suit with a bold yellow sweater and her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, which retail for $695 on Nordstrom.com, at the International Women of Courage Awards, held at the State Department in March 2018.

Melania Trump wears an Emilio Pucci suit with Christian Louboutin heels in March 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to the So Kate silhouette, Trump is a longtime fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, which sells for $665. She has also worn high-priced footwear from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Victoria Beckham and Roger Vivier. Although the former model typically sports designer shoes, she has worked more affordable shoe styles into her wardrobe from time to time, such as Zara python-print flats, Timberland workboots and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. With respect to apparel, the first lady favors luxury labels including Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Dior.

Emulate Trump’s Louboutin look at a lower price point by shopping the options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Find. Women’s High Heel Pumps, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Margie, $54 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $84.

Click through the gallery for a look at Melania Trump’s statement-making shoe styles.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.