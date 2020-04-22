Melania Trump Plants a Tree in Zigzag Pumps and a Coat Dress That’s On-Theme for Earth Day

Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump today at a ceremonial planting of a tree in honor of Earth Day.

For the occasion, the first lady stayed on theme in a forest green wrap dress with a belted waist.

Melania and Donald Trump participate in a ceremony to plant a tree in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House, April 22.

A closer look at Melania Trump’s patterned pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former model continued her streak of stylish heels in a pair of zigzag patterned black and white pumps. The pointed-toe style boasts a thin stiletto heel and textured patent uppers. When it comes to footwear, Melania can’t get enough of heeled styles, particularly Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, named after French midcentury-style icon Brigitte Bardot, and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette.

The first lady stepped onto the lawn of the White House with her husband alongside Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence to help plant a ceremonial tree.

Melania and Donald Trump participate in a ceremony to plant a tree in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House, April 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Melania Trump’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today marks Earth Day’s 50th anniversary after its inaugural commemoration in 1970; the anniversary is celebrated across the country and the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

For styles that resemble Melania Trump’s bold pumps, check out these printed styles below — plus they’re currently all on sale now.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Treesha Pumps, $49 (was $129).

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pumps, $40 (was $84).

