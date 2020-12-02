Melania Trump Models a Checkered Coat & Teetering Heels to Welcome Young Artists to the White House

Melania Trump welcomed the young artists behind the “America Celebrates” ornament display to the White House yesterday; the display, put together in part by the National Park Service, National Park Foundation and US Department of Education, includes handcrafted ornament representing every state across the country on the White House Christmas tree.

For the occasion, the first lady cinched a checkered black and white knee-length coat over a high-neck black shift dress.

As for footwear, Melania boosted her 5-feet-11-inches frame in a set of teetering stiletto heels. The lifted pair came with black uppers and a pointed toe, resembling the first lady’s go-to silhouette from Manolo Blahnik. When it comes to shoes, Trump is a fan of heeled styles, particularly the brand’s BB pumps, named after French midcentury-style icon Brigitte Bardot, along with the label’s Irene style. Similar colorways to Melania’s pick retail for $519 at Harrods.

Before welcoming her guests, the former model opted for similarly structured stilettos as she strolled through the hallways of the White House on Monday morning to see all the new lights, tinsel and Christmas trees across its expansive rooms. Melania herself opted for a holiday-ready ensemble in a metallic silver blouse tucked into a black midi-length pencil skirt.

For Melania Trump, her layered look today is just one of many statement outfit combinations in her closet. Her designer-filled selection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera. In addition to her black suede pair, the former model oftentimes favors towering heels like the aforementioned Manolo Blahnik’s pumps, as well as Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels. She has also been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

