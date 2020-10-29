Melania Trump’s Cheetah-Print Dress & Leather Heels Stand Out From the Crowd

Melania Trump joined her husband President Donald Trump today in Tampa, Fla. for a campaign rally just days ahead of the 2020 presidential elections on Nov. 3.

The first lady opted for a statement black and white look for the event, modeling a cheetah print sleeveless midi dress cinched together with a pleated leather belt.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Oct. 29. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the former model herself boosted her 5-foot-11-inches frame with a set of black pumps from Christian Louboutin. The French brand’s So Kate pumps serve as a staple style in Melania’s footwear closet with this specific iteration features a smooth leather finish.

Set atop a towering an almost 5-inch heel, the Christian Louboutin So Kate heels retail for $725 at Net-a-Porter.com.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Oct. 29. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Melania Trump’s leather heels. CREDIT: AP

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

For Melania Trump, the printed look today is just one of many statement outfit combinations in her closet. Her designer-filled selection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera. In addition to her patent black pair, the former model oftentimes favors towering heels like the aforementioned Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, a classic design inspired by French style icon Brigitte Bardot. She has also been spotted in flatter styles from Roger Vivier and Dior.

