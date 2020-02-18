Melania Trump Wears Dior Polka-Dots & 4.75-Inch Stilettos to the Daytona 500

Melania Trump brought her signature stilettos to the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

The 49-year-old first lady was clad in a black-and-white polka-dot midi dress from Christian Dior, which she belted at the waist with a laser-cut white leather belt from Alaia (available on Net-a-Porter.com for $1,370).

Melania Trump wears a Dior dress, an Alaia belt and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2020 Daytona 500 on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at the first lady’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump wore her go-to power pumps, choosing Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette. The style has a 4.75-inch heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, a feature that serves to elongate the length of the leg. Nordstrom.com stocks the classic pumps for $675.

Taking to her Instagram, FLOTUS shared images from the trip to the Daytona 500.

“Thank you @NASCAR and @DISupdates for a patriotic & fun afternoon! #DAYTONA500,” she wrote.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to choose designer wares, with favorite apparel brands including Dior, Gucci and Prada. For shoes, the Slovenian American is a big fan of her So Kates and also frequently sports Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. She has also worn more casual shoes including Adidas Superstar sneakers, snake-print Zara loafers and Timberland work boots.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Paul Hennessy/Shutterstock

If you’re into the first lady’s white pumps but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of the affordable alternatives we’ve rounded up below, all priced under $150.

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pump, $90.

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $95.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $130.

