Melania Trump Wears Dior Polka-Dots & 4.75-Inch Stilettos to the Daytona 500

By Ella Chochrek
melania-trump-01
December 2019
December 2019
November 2019
November 2019
Melania Trump brought her signature stilettos to the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

The 49-year-old first lady was clad in a black-and-white polka-dot midi dress from Christian Dior, which she belted at the waist with a laser-cut white leather belt from Alaia (available on Net-a-Porter.com for $1,370).

Melania Trump , dior dress, alaia belt, christian louboutin heels, white pumps, stilettos, daytona 500, daytona beach
Melania Trump wears a Dior dress, an Alaia belt and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2020 Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Christian Louboutin, melania trump, shoe detail, so kate
A close-up look at the first lady’s Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump wore her go-to power pumps, choosing Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette. The style has a 4.75-inch heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, a feature that serves to elongate the length of the leg. Nordstrom.com stocks the classic pumps for $675.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pump

Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate $695
Buy it

Taking to her Instagram, FLOTUS shared images from the trip to the Daytona 500.

“Thank you @NASCAR and @DISupdates for a patriotic & fun afternoon! #DAYTONA500,” she wrote.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to choose designer wares, with favorite apparel brands including Dior, Gucci and Prada. For shoes, the Slovenian American is a big fan of her So Kates and also frequently sports Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. She has also worn more casual shoes including Adidas Superstar sneakers, snake-print Zara loafers and Timberland work boots.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, dior dress, alaia belt, christian louboutin heels, white pumps, stilettos,, arrive on Air Force One at Daytona Beach International Airport ahead of Trump's appearance at the Daytona 500 car race.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Daytona Beach International Airport, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Feb. 16.
CREDIT: Paul Hennessy/Shutterstock

If you’re into the first lady’s white pumps but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of the affordable alternatives we’ve rounded up below, all priced under $150.

DSW, Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pump, $90.

Steve Madden, white pumps

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $95.

Sam Edelman Hazel

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $130.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

To see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, click through the gallery.

