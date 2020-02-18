Melania Trump Wears Dior Polka-Dots & 4.75-Inch Stilettos to the Daytona 500

Melania Trump brought her signature stilettos to the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Sunday.
The 49-year-old first lady was clad in a black-and-white polka-dot midi dress from Christian Dior, which she belted at the waist with a laser-cut white leather belt from Alaia (available on Net-a-Porter.com for $1,370).
On her feet, Trump wore her go-to power pumps, choosing Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette. The style has a 4.75-inch heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, a feature that serves to elongate the length of the leg. Nordstrom.com stocks the classic pumps for $675.
Taking to her Instagram, FLOTUS shared images from the trip to the Daytona 500.
“Thank you @NASCAR and @DISupdates for a patriotic & fun afternoon! #DAYTONA500,” she wrote.
When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to choose designer wares, with favorite apparel brands including Dior, Gucci and Prada. For shoes, the Slovenian American is a big fan of her So Kates and also frequently sports Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. She has also worn more casual shoes including Adidas Superstar sneakers, snake-print Zara loafers and Timberland work boots.
If you’re into the first lady’s white pumps but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of the affordable alternatives we’ve rounded up below, all priced under $150.
