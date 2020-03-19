Melania Trump Speaks to American People About Coronavirus Pandemic in New PSA

Melania Trump is lending her voice to the coronavirus fight.

In a new PSA announcement, the first lady discusses the threat of the virus and what it means for the American people, urging citizens to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines to stay safe amid the pandemic.

“Today, I want speak to you about coronavirus and what it means for you and your family. While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever. Our children will return to school; people will return to work; we will gather at places of worship, concerts and sporting events,” Trump says in the video. “Stay safe, and remember, while many of us are apart, we are all in this together.”

The coronavirus is known to have infected 10,700 Americans, with more than 150 deaths recorded. The virus causes the disease COVID-19 and can result in pneumonialike symptoms. To prevent spreading the virus, Americans have been advised by the CDC to keep gatherings to 50 or fewer people, with some states implementing stricter guidelines and in some cases ordering the closure of all nonessential businesses.

Amid the pandemic, the first lady has canceled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll and has pared back her schedule of public appearances. The last event she attended was the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Va., on March 10. For that occasion, Trump was clad in a plaid blazer, khaki trousers and soaring snake-print pumps.

Melania Trump at the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Va. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, the first lady can often be found in stilettos; she is a particular fan of the Manolo Blahnik BB pump and the Christian Louboutin So Kate pump.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Flip through the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s 2019 shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Rewears a Bespoke Dress With Sleek Pumps at the Department of Justice

Melania Trump Returns From India in Skinny Jeans & Buckled Dior Combat Boots