Melania Trump Welcomes White House Christmas Tree in a Houndstooth Coat & Knee-High Boots

Melania Trump helped the White House kick off its Christmas celebrations this year as she welcomed in the arrival of the official White House Christmas Tree today; the welcoming of the official Christmas Tree has been a White House tradition since 1966.

The first lady watched as the 18.5-feet Fraser fir arrived at the capital this morning, pulled on a cart by two Clydesdale horses. For the holiday occasion, Melania opted for a double-breasted, three-quarter-length coat with a cowl neck and looser fit; accented by leather gloves, the houndstooth design bears resemblance to silhouettes from Balenciaga’s spring ’18 collection.

Melania Trump welcomes in the 2020 official White House Christmas tree after it arrived at the White House on Nov. 23. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, Melania continued the cold-weather appeal of her ensemble in knee-length black boots. The almond toe pair came with smooth suede uppers and a lifted thin heel that appeared to measure around 4 inches in height.

Over the weekend, Melania unveiled the newest piece of art in the Rose Garden at the White House. The first lady took to Instagram to share the news and to give a first look at the installment of Isamu Noguchi’s Floor Frame sculpture. For the unveiling, Melania tucked a black scoop-neck top into a maxi-length black and white printed skirt, cinched together with a leather belt.

As for footwear, the former model traded out her typical heeled styles for a flatter option courtesy of one of her go-to brands, Roger Viver. Melania modeled the brand’s Belle Vivier Graphic flats, a white, square-toe style with a ballet flat-inspired silhouette and a contrasting black trim. Set atop a mini block base, the patent leather pair comes with an $895 price tag at Net-a-Porter.

Roger Viver Belle Vivier Graphic flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

As for Melania Trump, the first lady oftentimes prefers styles from two prominent brands in particular: Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. The first lady favors towering heels like Christian Louboutin’s signature So Kate 5-inch heels as well as Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, a classic design inspired by French style icon Brigitte Bardot. She has also been spotted in flatter styles like her pair from Roger Vivier as well as shorter heels from Dior. Her designer-filled selection of apparel as well includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci, as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist, Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

