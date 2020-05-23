Re-route my subscription: Click here

Melania Trump Wears Champagne Dress and Yellow Pumps to Celebrate 2020 Grads

By Elisa Lewittes
With all large ceremonies canceled due to social distancing protocols, yesterday, the White House did its part to honor the Class of 2020 by hosting a small group of graduates to celebrate this achievement. In an Instagram post, Melania Trump left all of the nation’s graduates with a short, encouraging message. “Keep chasing your dreams & striving to be your best self!”

For the small gathering, the first lady addressed the graduates in an outfit suited for the occasion. She opted for a sleeveless, midi-length dress in a toasted champagne color with a visible sheen. As for footwear, the former model paired the simple ensemble with vibrant yellow stiletto pumps. The shoes featured a classic pointed toe and skinny heel.  Over the years, we’ve seen that her go-to uniform for public appearances combines a balance of classic cuts and bright accent pieces. From previous sightings, it is clear that colorful statement heels are a staple in Trump’s wardrobe.

Last week, on May 19, she wore a pair of neon orange snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, one of her favorite footwear styles, to honor pandemic responders, including a local Girl Scout Troop and an NYPD officer. Earlier this month, on May 8, Melania chose a pair of bright red pumps to celebrate the second anniversary of her Be Best Initiative and attend a zoom call with a class of first graders.

To emulate the first lady’s signature eye-catching footwear style, shop some more affordable versions of these pumps below.

Calvin-Klein-Gayle-Pump
Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pump $67
buy it
Nine-West-Pumps
Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pumps $79
Buy it
Jessica-Simpson-Pumps
Buy: Jessica Simpson Prizma Pump $60
buy it

