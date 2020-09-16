Melania Trump Styles Navy Shift Dress With Christian Louboutin Pumps

While celebrating a milestone for the Middle East, Melania Trump opted for her go-to shoe style: the classic pump. For apparel, she chose a sold-out Prada filigree-patterned navy shift dress that features a midi length, high neckline, and cap sleeves with a white pattern throughout that matched her shoes. The Italian designer also offers a tie-shoulder style in a similar pattern. It retails for $1,525 and is available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

For footwear, the First Lady chose a pair of her beloved Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in the white colorway, which, of course, feature the distinctive red sole. The shoes have a white patent leather upper, deep cut collar, pointed toe, and a 4.8-inch stiletto heel with the iconic leather sole. While the style is currently sold out, the black and nude colorways are still available for purchase. They retail for $695 on Nordstrom.com

Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ Pumps CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

Watch on FN

Her ensemble for this historic event further confirms the First Lady’s affinity for her shift midi dress (or blouse and midi skirt) and sleek stiletto uniform. During most FLOTUS sightings, her ensembles tend to feature either a printed dress with a solid-colored shoe or vice versa.

This past August for the Women’s Suffrage Art Event, she wore a bolder hued pair of the shoe from the French designer in the Tangerine colorway and styled them with a white and neon orange floral midi dress. As one of her go-to silhouettes, Trump paired the So Kate pumps in black with a jeweled black blouse and coordinating midi skirt for Christmas Eve in December 2019.

Some of the First Lady’s other frequently-worn pumps are from Manolo Blahnik — most notably their BB pump model.

To emulate Trump’s polished and sophisticated look, shop these similar stilettos.