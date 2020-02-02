Melania Trump Gives a Lesson in Neutral Dressing En Route to Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump knows how to wear neutrals without looking boring.

The first lady jetted from the White House to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday wearing a look in subdued tones that still was plenty chic.

Donald and Melania Trump leave the White House en route to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 31. CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/Shutterstock

Melania wore a high-necked, color-blocked cape coat from Chloe, which was fabricated from wool. The piece is available to shop on Cettire.com, where it is available for $1,872, marked down from $2,080.

The former model teamed her cape coat with skinny black pants, over which she layered a pair of black knee-high boots set on her signature stiletto heel. The shoes appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Donald and Melania Trump leave the White House en route to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Martin H Simon/Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s black boots. CREDIT: Martin H Simon/Shutterstock

Melania wore a variety of textures, which is a savvy trick to keep head-to-toe neutrals from being boring. The color-blocked accents of her cape coat also caught the eye, even though the shades featured — beige, navy and gray — were all in a subdued palette.

Related Is Masculinity Getting a Makeover? How the Fall 2020 Collections Offered Up a New Kind of Man Cute, Stylish Kids Are Trending on the Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Worst Dressed at 2020 Grammy Awards, According to You

After arriving in Florida, Melania swapped her neutrals for a more colorful ensemble. FLOTUS wore a pleated floral midi dress from Gucci’s fall ’18 collection, which Net-a-Porter has in stock for $4,900. She teamed the eye-catching dress with equally bold heels, choosing a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps fabricated in purple suede.

Melania Trump in a Gucci dress and Louboutin heels in Florida on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detailed look at Melania Trump’s purple Louboutins. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Melania Trump Masters Shades of Bordeaux With Slouchy Boots on Florida Getaway

Melania Trump Wears ’90s-Inspired Leather Trench Coat With Soaring Heels to College Football Championship

Melania Trump Greets the Prime Minister of Greece in a Plaid Look With Black Boots