Melania Trump Styles Oversized Checkered Coat with Black Knee Boots to Return to the White House After Mar-a-Lago

By Robyn Merrett
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have returned to the White House following their trip to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Melania was photographed arriving on the South Lawn alongside the president, wearing an oversized checkered coat. The cozy outerwear piece featured wide sleeves and hidden buttons.

Melania paired the look with black pants, leather gloves and sunglasses. As for footwear, the first lady opted for a pair of knee-high pull-on boots. The flat shoes feature a rounded toe, a slight slouch design and a gold buckle detail around the ankle.

United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump return aboard Marine One after cutting short their Florida vacation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Thursday, December 31, 2020. Credit: Ken Cedeno / Pool via CNP. 31 Dec 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump salutes the Marine Guard as he and first lady Melania Trump return aboard Marine One after cutting short their Florida vacation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Thursday, December 31, 2020. Credit: Ken Cedeno / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Ken Cedeno - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA723696_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House on Dec. 31.
CREDIT: Ken Cedeno - Pool via CNP / MEGA
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump return aboard Marine One after cutting short their Florida vacation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Thursday, December 31, 2020. Credit: Ken Cedeno / Pool via CNP. 31 Dec 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump salutes the Marine Guard as he and first lady Melania Trump return aboard Marine One after cutting short their Florida vacation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Thursday, December 31, 2020. Credit: Ken Cedeno / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Ken Cedeno - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA723696_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view of Melania Trump’s boots.
CREDIT: Ken Cedeno - Pool via CNP / MEGA
Their return to D.C. comes after Melania sported a different pair of boots for her and her husband’s departure last week.

As they boarded Air Force One on Dec. 23, Melania was photographed in a double-breasted black coat dress with a billowing hem. On her feet, Melania chose to go with a set of thigh-high boots from Christian Louboutin. The shoes featured a pointed toe and were of leather construction. Melania’s pair retail for $2,195 at ChristianLouboutin.com.

When it comes to shoes, Christian Louboutin is the first lady’s go-to brand. When she’s not in boots, Melania often sports an assortment of pumps. Other brands she wears include: Victoria Beckham, Manolo Blahnik and Roger Vivier.

Shop similar flat boots as Melania Trump with these picks below.

Franco Sarto Daya Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Daya Boot, $160 (was $229)

Vince Camuto Knee High Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Prolanda Knee High Boot, $99 (was $198)

Calvin Klein Tall Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Women’s Freeda Tall Boots, $119 (was $199)

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style. 

