Melania Trump Surprises in Embroidered Flats With Her Carolina Herrera Gown for State Dinner

Melania Trump made a surprising shoe shoe at a state dinner tonight at Rashtrapati Bhavan in India.

But first, the first lady’s dress. It wasn’t unexpected: It came from Carolina Herrera, one of her go-to labels. The gown was fabricated from silk-crepe with a tie neck and long sleeves; it retailed for $2,990 but is now marked down on Theoutnet.com to just $1,285.

(L-R): First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind in New Delhi, India, Feb. 25. CREDIT: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While high heels are a staple for eveningwear, Trump didn’t chose her signature stilettos tonight. She instead opted for a pair of delicate hot pink flats, which featured white starlike embroidery throughout and ribbon trim at the topline. The shoes had a low-cut vamp, a feature that extend the length of the leg. They looked to be fabricated from suede.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s hot pink flats. CREDIT: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The first lady and President Donald Trump attended the dinner as guests of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. Both men were clad in dark suits, while the Indian first lady wore a purple and green floor-length sari that hid her footwear.

(L-R): India’s first lady Savita Kovind, India’s president Ram Nath Kovind, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a state dinner on Feb. 25 at Rashtrapati Bhava. CREDIT: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS wore a different Carolina Herrera outfit, choosing a springlike shirt dress. She paired the dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump in a Carolina Herrera dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps in New Delhi, India on Feb. 25. CREDIT: Altaf Qadri/Shutterstock

In addition to the BB pump, Trump is also a big fan of the Christian Louboutin So Kate. Other brands she has worn include Gianvito Rossi, Adidas and Timberland.

Below, shop hot pink flats to get a similar look to the first lady’s.

To Buy: Penny Loves Kenny Attack Ballet Flat, $50.

To Buy: Nanette Nanette Lepore Felicity Flat, $55.

To Buy: Botkier Annika Pointy Toe Flat, $138.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Melania Trump Surprises in Buckled Flats With Retro French Flair for Flight to India

Melania Trump Wears a Jumpsuit Inspired by Indian Textiles From the Early 20th Century