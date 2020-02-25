Melania Trump Plants a Tree in India in Soaring Stilettos & Springlike Florals

Melania Trump is all about her stilettos.

The first lady stuck with her signature soaring heels on her second day in India for a two-day state visit — and she chose one of her go-to styles, Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Trump sported a springlike floral Carolina Herrera shirt dress, which she cinched at the waist with a bold red belt. The dress is made of white cotton with floral embroidery throughout; it has a classic collar, long sleeves and front-button fastening. Farfetch.com stocks the dress for just under $1,700.

Melania Trump in a Carolina Herrera dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps in New Delhi, India on Feb. 25. CREDIT: Altaf Qadri/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik pumps. CREDIT: Altaf Qadri/Shutterstock

Inspired by the French actress Brigitte Bardot, the BB pump has fans among Hollywood stars in addition to the first lady. The silhouette boasts a 4.1-inch stiletto heel, a leg-elongating low-cut vamp and a pointed toe. The white colorway chosen by Trump today can be purchased on Bergdorfgoodman.com for $665.

FLOTUS is known for her love of high heels, and she even wore her sky-high pumps to dig a hole and plant a tree. The tree planting ceremony took place at a Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, India.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a tree planting ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, India. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

Apart from Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, Trump often wears Christian Louboutin’s So Kate, which has a similar look. The former model has also been spotted in footwear from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Adidas and Zara.

If you’re into Trump’s white heel look but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of the affordable alternatives we’ve rounded up below, all priced under $150.

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pump, $90.

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $95.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $130.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Melania Trump Surprises in Buckled Flats With Retro French Flair for Flight to India

Melania Trump Wears a Jumpsuit Inspired by Indian Textiles From the Early 20th Century

Melania Trump Wears a Sleek White Dress to Women of Distinction Luncheon in Palm Beach