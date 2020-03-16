Melania Trump Cancels White House Easter Egg Roll — Here’s a Look at What She Wore in Previous Years

The White Easter Egg Roll has been canceled, joining an ever-growing list of cancelations and rescheduling due to the novel coronavirus.

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, shared a press release on Twitter today, stating: “Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled.”

First lady Melania Trump herself urged all citizens to “listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/Qr8VdWj6Bw — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 16, 2020

The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual crowd favorite, where families are invited to celebrate the holiday on the South Lawn. The first lady has embraced the event throughout her time in the White House.

Last year, Trump chose a long-sleeved baby blue coat-dress by Michael Kors that retailed for $4,995 for the Easter Egg Roll. She completed the look with sold-out $595 red-bottom ballet flats from Christian Louboutin.

Melania and Donald Trump stepping out for the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn, April 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump at the 2019 Easter Egg Roll. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump sported a similarly shaded coat for the 2018 Easter Egg Roll, choosing an icy blue Burberry Sandringham cashmere trench matched with black trousers. She got a height boost courtesy of suede, knee-high block-heeled black boots.

Melania Trump at the Easter Egg Roll in 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the 2018 Easter Egg Roll. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In her first year as first lady in 2017, the former model wore a blush pink dress for the Easter Egg Roll. The dress, designed by her personal stylist, the designer Herve Pierre, came teamed with pale pink ballet flats.

Melania Trump steps out with son Barron at the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump and Melania Trump at the 2017 Easter Egg Roll. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The White House isn’t the only entity to cancel events amid the coronavirus crisis: The retail world is responding with urgency to protect staff and consumers. Brands including Vans, New Balance, Nike and more are closing down offices and stores in the United States in efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Major events such as cruise 2021 fashion shows and Coachella have been postponed or canceled due to fears around the virus as well.

