Melania Trump Celebrated Black History Month In Her Favorite Classic Pumps

Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump last night to celebrate Black History Month.

The first lady stood alongside her husband as he addressed the press and special guests a the reception, choosing an all-black ensemble in a button-front sleeveless midi dress with a high collar and double pockets on top for the occasion. She capped off her look in a set of classic black pumps with a pointed toe, low vamp and tall stiletto heel. The leather style resembles one of her favorite shoe silhouettes: the Manolo Blahnik BB pump. The style, as well as similar colorways of the 4-inch heel, retail for $665 and are still available online from Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

The first lady shared a photo of her wearing the ensemble, joined by her husband and guests. “@POTUS and I enjoyed welcoming guests to the @WhiteHouse this evening for our celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth,” the caption read.

Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

It’s well documented that Melania has distinct preferences when it comes to footwear. In addition to Manolo Blahnik, the former model has sported styles from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Dior, Aquazzura and Roger Vivier — she’s worn all in the past week alone.

To pull off a similar look, check out these other variations of a classic pump.

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pumps, $155

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Parthenia Pumps, $45 was $90

To Buy: 27 Edit Alanna Pumps, $125-$140

