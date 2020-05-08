Melania Trump Wears Fire-Red Pumps With a Matching Top for Video Call With First-Graders

Melania Trump celebrated the second anniversary of her Be Best initiative by joining a Zoom video call with a first-grade class. Trump’s Be Best initiative focuses on the major issues facing children today with its three pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

Sitting in the White House, the first lady joined the teacher, Jenn Horton, and her students to discuss the students’ Social-Emotional Learning curriculum. For the call, Trump tucked a bright red button-down blouse into a navy knee-length pencil skirt; she balanced the bold color of her top with matching footwear.

Her pointed-toe pumps, with red patent uppers, resemble Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette, one of the former model’s go-to shoes for formal occasions. The 4.75-inch glossy heels retail for $695 at Saks.com.

Yesterday, the first lady participated in the National Day of Prayer by speaking at a service held at the White House. The Slovenian native stepped out in a safari dress and snakeskin Louboutins that she recycled from her collection of red-bottom heels.

Donald and Melania Trump at the National Day of Prayer Service at the White House, May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to her So Kate heels, Melania tends to go for another sleek style: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, named after French style icon Brigitte Bardot. Her dress collection includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and Gucci as well as bespoke designs from her personal stylist Herve Pierre, former creative director for Carolina Herrera.

