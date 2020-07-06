Melania Trump’s 4th of July Fashion Included a Dancing Girls ‘Drawings’ Dress & Modest White Flats

Melania Trump stayed on theme for this year’s Fourth of July festivities in Washington D.C. The first lady and her husband, President Donald Trump, hosted a large event celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, which included a speech from Trump, fireworks and a military fly-over.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Fourth of July “Salute to America” event in Washington D.C. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis/Shutterstock

Melania, sans face mask, wore a white tea-length dress for the occasion, which she paired with matching white pointed-toe flats and an Azzedine Alaïa red belt for a pop of color.

First lady Melania Trump wearing modest white flats for the Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last year, Melania marked July 4 with a celebration at the Lincoln Memorial not wearing the red, white and blue tradition. Instead, she opted for a Carolina Herrera dress with multi-colored stripes and sky-high hot pink pumps from Christian Louboutin.

First lady Melania Trump wears a Carolina Herrera dress with pointed-toe pink pumps from Christian Louboutin at the 4th of July celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, July 4, 2019. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Watch on FN

For the Fourth of July in 2018, the former model went for a classic red, white and blue look featuring blue and white gingham dress by Ralph Lauren, Christian Louboutin red pointed-toe flats and a red bow belt by Alexander McQueen.

Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren dress, Alexander McQueen belt and Christian Louboutin flats on Independence Day in 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This year, the Trumps celebrated Independence Days with multiple events, including their Mount Rushmore appearance in South Dakota on July 3. There, Melania wore a $3,840 asymmetric Alexander McQueen dress that garnered many opinions on social media. She completed the ensemble with her go-to Louboutin black patent leather pumps.

First lady Melania Trump in Alexander McQueen’s Dancing Girls dress with Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

The sleeveless, ivory linen, round-neck midi dress featured a Dancing Girls print that came from sketch designs made by students at Central Saint Martins in London. Twitter users likened the look to drawings and immediately mocked the spring ’20 look, saying Trump drew on it with a Sharpie marker.

Donald Trump got bored and drew all over Melania's white dress with a sharpie on Air Force One pic.twitter.com/iFQ0C8VI7i — Red (@Redpainter1) July 4, 2020

Looks like Trump enjoyed the flyover, lol. And it also looks like he did the design on Melania's dress with a Sharpie. pic.twitter.com/mjh6b8Gu8A — Brenda Of The North (@BrendaJeanCDN) July 4, 2020

apparently Trump tried to draw a hurricane path on Melania’s dress pic.twitter.com/LFbGVOC0F4 — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 4, 2020

To see more Fourth of July fashion through the years from first ladies, click through the gallery. And keep scrolling to shop similar white flats Melania wore over the weekend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Women’s Connie Ballet Flat, $43.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Ballet Flat, $23.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Bella Marie Flat, $16.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.