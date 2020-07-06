Re-route my subscription: Click here

Melania Trump's 4th of July Fashion Included a Dancing Girls 'Drawings' Dress & Modest White Flats

By Nikara Johns
Trump July 4, Washington, United States – 04 Jul 2020
Melania Trump stayed on theme for this year’s Fourth of July festivities in Washington D.C. The first lady and her husband, President Donald Trump, hosted a large event celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, which included a speech from Trump, fireworks and a military fly-over.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Fourth of July Outfit, 2020
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Fourth of July “Salute to America” event in Washington D.C.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis/Shutterstock

Melania, sans face mask, wore a white tea-length dress for the occasion, which she paired with matching white pointed-toe flats and an Azzedine Alaïa red belt for a pop of color.

Melania Trump, Fourth of July Outfit, 2020
First lady Melania Trump wearing modest white flats for the Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last year, Melania marked July 4 with a celebration at the Lincoln Memorial not wearing the red, white and blue tradition. Instead, she opted for a Carolina Herrera dress with multi-colored stripes and sky-high hot pink pumps from Christian Louboutin.

melania trump, carolina herrera dress, louboutin pumps, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, in WashingtonTrump Fourth of July, Washington, USA - 04 Jul 2019President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, in WashingtonTrump Fourth of July, Washington, USA - 04 Jul 2019
First lady Melania Trump wears a Carolina Herrera dress with pointed-toe pink pumps from Christian Louboutin at the 4th of July celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, July 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

For the Fourth of July in 2018, the former model went for a classic red, white and blue look featuring blue and white gingham dress by Ralph Lauren, Christian Louboutin red pointed-toe flats and a red bow belt by Alexander McQueen.

melania trump july 4th dress, ralph lauren, christian louboutin flats, alexander mcqueen belt
Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren dress, Alexander McQueen belt and Christian Louboutin flats on Independence Day in 2018.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This year, the Trumps celebrated Independence Days with multiple events, including their Mount Rushmore appearance in South Dakota on July 3. There, Melania wore a $3,840 asymmetric Alexander McQueen dress that garnered many opinions on social media. She completed the ensemble with her go-to Louboutin black patent leather pumps.

First lady Melania Trump walks as she arrives with President Donald Trump to board Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National MemorialTrump Rushmore, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 03 Jul 2020
First lady Melania Trump in Alexander McQueen’s Dancing Girls dress with Christian Louboutin shoes.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

The sleeveless, ivory linen, round-neck midi dress featured a Dancing Girls print that came from sketch designs made by students at Central Saint Martins in London. Twitter users likened the look to drawings and immediately mocked the spring ’20 look, saying Trump drew on it with a Sharpie marker.

To see more Fourth of July fashion through the years from first ladies, click through the gallery. And keep scrolling to shop similar white flats Melania wore over the weekend.

