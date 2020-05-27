Re-route my subscription: Click here

Melania Trump Takes SpaceX Tour in a Scalloped Dress + Her Favorite Heels

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Trump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States – 27 May 2020
December 2019
September 2019
August 2019
June 2019
View Gallery 32 Images

Melania Trump enjoyed a tour of the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., alongside President Donald.

For the occasion, the first lady selected a dark blue midi dress featuring a striking white pattern and scalloped trim. She matched the white hue to Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, which is one of her favorite silhouettes along with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.

manolo blahnik bb pumps, US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) depart the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 May 2020. President Trump and the First Lady are traveling to NASA's Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch. PPresident Trump departs for Kenendy Space Center, Washington, Untied States - 27 May 2020
Melania Trump, wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, departs the White House to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Rex Shutterstock
manolo blahnik bb pumps, US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) depart the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 May 2020. President Trump and the First Lady are traveling to NASA's Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch. PPresident Trump departs for Kenendy Space Center, Washington, Untied States - 27 May 2020
Detail of Melania Trump’s BB pumps.
CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Rex Shutterstock

It was a wise choice. After all, Blahnik himself called his BB pump “a good shoe for every occasion.” Introduced more than 10 years ago, the footwear was inspired by Brigitte Bardot, a French movie star. They feature a low-cut vamp and topline with pointed toes and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They cost around $625 at retailers like Nordstrom and go up in price depending on fabrications.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Marillyn Hewson, chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin, second from leftTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
Melania Trump, wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock
President Donald Trump looks at an area on a piece of equipment to sign during tour of NASA facilities before viewing the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. From left, second lady Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Michael Hawes, vice president of Lockheed Martin and Orion Project Manager, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center director Bob CabanaTrump SpaceX, Cape Canaveral, United States - 27 May 2020
(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

On Monday, her shoes looked quite similar and were teamed with a white coat-dress. She joined the president to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for a trip to attend the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Andrews Air Force Base, MdVirus Outbreak Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 27 May 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/ Rex Shutterstock

For more white pumps, check out more options below.

calvin klein, brady pumps, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60 (were $110).

sam edelman, hazel pumps, white
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $120 (were $130).

ted baker, pumps, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ted Baker Izbell Pumps, $147 (were $195).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad