Melania Trump Takes SpaceX Tour in a Scalloped Dress + Her Favorite Heels

Melania Trump enjoyed a tour of the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., alongside President Donald.

For the occasion, the first lady selected a dark blue midi dress featuring a striking white pattern and scalloped trim. She matched the white hue to Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, which is one of her favorite silhouettes along with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.

Melania Trump, wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, departs the White House to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s BB pumps. CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Rex Shutterstock

It was a wise choice. After all, Blahnik himself called his BB pump “a good shoe for every occasion.” Introduced more than 10 years ago, the footwear was inspired by Brigitte Bardot, a French movie star. They feature a low-cut vamp and topline with pointed toes and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They cost around $625 at retailers like Nordstrom and go up in price depending on fabrications.

Melania Trump, wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

On Monday, her shoes looked quite similar and were teamed with a white coat-dress. She joined the president to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/ Rex Shutterstock

