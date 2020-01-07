Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Chooses a Tan Coat + Velvet Jimmy Choo Stilettos for First Engagement of 2020

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is back to work.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, stepped out in London for her first engagement of 2020 today at Canada House, the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the U.K.

Meghan wore a tan coat, which appeared to be a Stella McCartney silhouette that is available from Yoox.com for $1,120. She layered the coat over a brown satin midi skirt, which looked to be from Vince.

Meghan Markle wears Jimmy Choo pumps to Canada House in London, Jan. 7.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle wears Jimmy Choo pumps to Canada House in London, Jan. 7.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the Northwestern University alum sported Jimmy Choo Romy pumps in “Oxid,” which came from the brand’s spring ’18 collection. The classic pumps, also favored by Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton, have a 4-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, extending the length of the leg.

A closer look at Meghan Markle's pumps.
Meghan Markle wears Jimmy Choo pumps to Canada House in London, Jan. 7.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
meghan markle, canada house, red pumps, jimmy choo romy, celebrity style, shoes
A closer look at Meghan Markle’s pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the pumps are no longer available in the “Oxid” velvet chosen by Meghan, they can be purchased in a slew of other fabrications and colorways on Nordstrom.com, retailing for $595.

Meghan accessorized today’s look with Emily Mortimer earrings and a Kismet by Milka bracelet ($480 on Bloomingdales.com).

The duchess has reached for the bronze pumps before. On a March 2018 trip to Belfast in Northern Ireland, Meghan teamed the heels with a Mackage coat, a Victoria Beckham sweater and a deep green skirt by Greta Constantine. A Charlotte Elizabeth handbag completed the look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast in March 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan has many pointed-toe pumps in her wardrobe, including styles from Stuart Weitzman, Manolo Blahnik and Sarah Flint. The former actress has also been spotted in sneakers from the likes of Veja, Reebok and Adidas x Stella McCartney.

Click through the gallery to see Meghan Markle’s fashion throughout 2019.

