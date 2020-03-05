Meghan Markle’s Strappy, Pearl-Embellished Pumps Are the Ultimate Statement Shoes

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K. — and in the coolest shoes.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a private event in London today wearing a camel wrap coat from Alex Eagle Studio. The coat was crafted in London from Loro Piana wool with a built-in tie at the waist and a midi-length.

For footwear, the Northwestern University alum selected Aquazzura’s Mae pumps. The statement-making shoes feature a velvet suede upper, a pointed toe and a 4.3-inch heel. The pumps are available from Farfetch.com for $683.

Fitting right into the season’s shoe jewelry trend, the stilettos boast elegant straps covered with eye-catching pearls. Other labels including Bottega Veneta, Casadei and Sergio Rossi have also looked to the jewelry realm in recent seasons, incorporating details such as chains and crystals into their footwear.

The “Suits” star completed her look with a black handbag, which appeared to be from Loewe.

Related Meghan Markle Pops in Electric Blue Victoria Beckham Dress & Her Go-To Pumps at Endeavor Awards Rothy's Shoe Brand Now Has Handbags -- And They're Made Out of Ocean Plastic Meghan Markle's Beloved Adidas Sneakers Are Currently On Sale

Meghan has worn Edgardo Osorio’s Aquazzura pumps many times over the years — including for her engagement announcement and at her wedding reception. Osorio says it has been “an incredible honor and privilege” to have the duchess’ approval.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their engagement, with Meghan in Aquazzura shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney and Aquazzura with Prince Harry on her wedding day in May 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“She’s an amazing role model, a beautiful woman. I couldn’t be more happy,” the designer told FN in 2018.

Apart from Aquazzura, other go-to brands of Meghan’s include Manolo Blahnik, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman. She has also reached for more affordable silhouettes from labels such as Rothy’s and Veja.

While Aquazzura’s Mae pumps come with a royal-sized price tag, we’ve rounded up some more affordable shoes with pearl or faux pearl detailing to help you emulate Meghan’s look without breaking the bank.

To Buy: Penny Loves Kenny Ozzie Pump, $45 (was $60).

To Buy: Bella Belle T-Strap Pump, $315 to $325.

To Buy: J. Renee Desdemona Embellished Pump, $41 to $130.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Meghan Markle’s shoe style.

Want more?

8 Times Meghan Markle Has Worn J.Crew

Meghan Markle No Longer Has to Dress According to These Royal Rules