Meghan Markle Matches Her Dress, Pumps & Clutch for Mountbatten Festival

Updated, March 8: This article has been updated to reflect that Meghan Markle is wearing Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London today, wearing color-coordinated ensembles and timeless footwear styles.

For the event, Markle wore a red gown from the designer, Safiyaa. The dress features a fitted silhouette with cape-style sleeves and a slit from the knee to the hemline. She paired the ensemble with coordinating Stuart Weitzman pumps.

She accessorized the monochrome look with a red clutch from Manolo Blahnik and dark, dangling earrings.

Markle and Prince Harry have been making the rounds in London ahead of their final official appearance on Monday at Commonwealth Day, when they are expected to attend a service with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On March 5, while attending a private event, Markle was seen wearing Aquazzura’s Mae pump in the black suede colorway with pearl detailing along the sides.

While attending the Endeavor Fund Awards on Thursday, Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress with coordinating Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in a denim blue suede colorway. For this event, she chose to accessorize her outfit with a clutch from British designer Stella McCartney. On this occasion, Prince Harry coordinated his ensemble and wore a blue suit.

For the Mountbatten Festival, the couple’s looks complemented each other as well, with Prince Harry wearing his red Captain General of Royal Marines Uniform.

