Meghan Markle Matches Her Dress, Pumps & Clutch for Mountbatten Festival

By Elisa Lewittes
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in LondonMountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 07 Mar 2020
Updated, March 8: This article has been updated to reflect that Meghan Markle is wearing Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London today, wearing color-coordinated ensembles and timeless footwear styles.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 07 Mar 2020

For the event, Markle wore a red gown from the designer, Safiyaa. The dress features a fitted silhouette with cape-style sleeves and a slit from the knee to the hemline. She paired the ensemble with coordinating Stuart Weitzman pumps.

She accessorized the monochrome look with a red clutch from Manolo Blahnik and dark, dangling earrings.

Markle and Prince Harry have been making the rounds in London ahead of their final official appearance on Monday at Commonwealth Day, when they are expected to attend a service with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On March 5, while attending a private event, Markle was seen wearing Aquazzura’s Mae pump in the black suede colorway with pearl detailing along the sides.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry 4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year

While attending the Endeavor Fund Awards on Thursday, Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress with coordinating Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in a denim blue suede colorway. For this event, she chose to accessorize her outfit with a clutch from British designer Stella McCartney. On this occasion, Prince Harry coordinated his ensemble and wore a blue suit.

For the Mountbatten Festival, the couple’s looks complemented each other as well, with Prince Harry wearing his red Captain General of Royal Marines Uniform.

