Meghan Markle Rewears Her Charitable ‘Husband Shirt’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Meghan Markle has conducted her first televised interview since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties at the end of March.

Sitting down with “Good Morning America,” the Duchess of Sussex discussed her new Disneynature film, “Elephant,” in which she narrates the documentary that follows the migration of a heard of elephants in Africa. For the interview, the Duchess chose to rewear her sleek white button-down top from her collection for Smart Works, an organization that helps vulnerable women reenter the workforce.

Markle first released the five-piece capsule in September 2019 with a blazer, matching trousers, a white button-down, a work-ready dress and a large tote bag, all done in collaboration with top brands like Jigsaw and John Lewis & Partners. For every piece purchased, an item was to be donated back to Smart Works to help supply women with confidence-boosting work attire.

The “Husband Shirt” silhouette came from designer Misha Nonoo, and while the style for the Duchess’ collection is no longer available, a similar design is still for sale for $185 at MishaNonoo.com.

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

The Duchess previously wore the blouse at the launch of her Smart Works collaboration back in September 2019, paired with the trousers from the capsule and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in a camel suede colorway.

Meghan Markle in London at the launch of her Smart Works capsule collection Sept. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Markle’s footwear could not be seen in her “GMA” interview today, the Duchess typically favors a stylish range of brands when it comes to shoes. Oftentimes, the former actress dons sleek pumps from Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman, but also owns a variety of casual styles from brands like Veja, Adidas and Rothy’s.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Meghan Markle’s Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

