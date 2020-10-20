Meghan Markle Does Waist-Up Styling for Her ‘Time100 Talks’ With Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Time today for a special episode of its “Time100 Talks” series.

Streaming live on YouTube this afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with advocates, journalists and creators for an in-depth look at the current state of the global digital experience. Titled “Time100 Talks: Engineering a Better World,” the almost 2-hour long special was curated by Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal and featured appearances from the likes of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-founder and president of the Center for Humane Technology, Tristan Harris, and more notable names in the tech and media world.

In a conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, @alexisohanian discusses how online communities can breed hate groups #TIME100Talks https://t.co/hYtY83oJHr pic.twitter.com/l9tAsxvKs3 — TIME (@TIME) October 20, 2020

For the occasion, the Duchess went business-casual in a waist-up style look that teamed a scoop-neck white blouse with a sharp tailored black blazer. Prince Harry opted for a similar ensemble in a blue suit jacket over a white button-down shirt.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the clip, Markle typically favors a stylish range of brands when it comes to shoes. Oftentimes, the former actress dons sleek pumps from Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman, but also owns a variety of casual styles from brands like Veja, Adidas and Rothy’s.

Her experience in the fashion world extends beyond her own personal attire as well. Markle released a five-piece capsule for Smart Works, an organization that helps vulnerable women reenter the workforce, in September 2019. The set includes a “husband” shirt, a blazer, matching trousers, a white button-down, a work-ready dress and a large tote bag, all done in collaboration with top brands like Jigsaw and John Lewis & Partners. For every piece purchased, an item was to be donated back to Smart Works to help supply women with confidence-boosting work attire.

Watch the full Time special with Prince Harry and Megan Markle below.

