×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Meghan Markle Plants Flowers in Rothy’s to Commemorate Princess Diana’s Death

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
mm4
January 2019
January 2019
January 2019
January 2019
View Gallery 37 Images

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana on Monday. She and husband Prince Harry visited the children at the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center to plant flowers in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother, who died on Aug. 31, 1997.

For the occasion, Markle wore her go-to Rothy’s shoes. She opted for the eco-friendly flat in the brand’s black point style, paired with jeans and a denim button-down shirt, with a face mask.

black rothys flats, pointed toe, blue halo
Rothy’s pointed-toe flats.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s Black Solid Point Flat, $145.

With the kids, both Markle and Prince Harry planted forget-me-not seeds to commemorate Princess Diana, which was her favorite flower, according to Markle’s Instagram post.

In addition to helping the children plant the Preschool Learning Center’s new garden, Markle spent time with them, shared her appreciation for nature and talked about the importance of healthy eating.

Watch on FN

View this post on Instagram

The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️ In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. 🌱 For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families. #AssistLA100 #AssistLAtogether #dukeandduchess #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #LosAngeles #VolunteerLA Photos by @msayles

A post shared by Assistance League of LA (@assistanceleagueoflosangeles) on

Click through the gallery to see more of Meghan Markle’s go-to shoe style.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad