Meghan Markle Plants Flowers in Rothy’s to Commemorate Princess Diana’s Death

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana on Monday. She and husband Prince Harry visited the children at the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center to plant flowers in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother, who died on Aug. 31, 1997.

For the occasion, Markle wore her go-to Rothy’s shoes. She opted for the eco-friendly flat in the brand’s black point style, paired with jeans and a denim button-down shirt, with a face mask.

With the kids, both Markle and Prince Harry planted forget-me-not seeds to commemorate Princess Diana, which was her favorite flower, according to Markle’s Instagram post.

In addition to helping the children plant the Preschool Learning Center’s new garden, Markle spent time with them, shared her appreciation for nature and talked about the importance of healthy eating.

