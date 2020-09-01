Meghan Markle Plants Flowers in Rothy’s to Commemorate Princess Diana’s Death

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana on Monday. She and husband Prince Harry visited the children at the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center to plant flowers in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother, who died on Aug. 31, 1997.
Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Princess Diana yesterday by planting forget-me-not seeds with children @assistanceleagueoflosangeles Preschool Learning Center. 🌱 For those that don’t know, forget-me-nots were Princess Diana’s favorite flower. What a special way to pay tribute to Harry’s late mother on the 23rd anniversary of her death. 💗
For the occasion, Markle wore her go-to Rothy’s shoes. She opted for the eco-friendly flat in the brand’s black point style, paired with jeans and a denim button-down shirt, with a face mask.
With the kids, both Markle and Prince Harry planted forget-me-not seeds to commemorate Princess Diana, which was her favorite flower, according to Markle’s Instagram post.
In addition to helping the children plant the Preschool Learning Center’s new garden, Markle spent time with them, shared her appreciation for nature and talked about the importance of healthy eating.
The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️ In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. 🌱 For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families. #AssistLA100 #AssistLAtogether #dukeandduchess #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #LosAngeles #VolunteerLA Photos by @msayles
