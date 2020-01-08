Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Taking a Step Back From Royal Duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family, they announced today.
The couple plan to become financially independent and to split their time between the U.K. and North America. They will continue to honor their royal patronages, with plans to launch a new charitable entity.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The couple’s announcement of a new charitable endeavor comes one month after they were awarded the U.K. trademark for their royal foundation’s name, “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
As they seek to gain financial independence, Meghan and Harry can profit on the “Sussex Royal” name — and take legal action against those who use the name without permission. The duke and duchess have the phrase trademarked for on clothing, footwear and accessories. Additionally, they have the rights for printed materials, such as textbooks, brochures and photographs, as well as for public awareness campaigns, fundraising, education and social care services, such as counseling and emotional support.
On Instagram, the duo announced the departure with a photo taken during their November 2017 engagement announcement. Meghan wore Aquazzura heels for the occasion.
