Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Taking a Step Back From Royal Duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family, they announced today.

The couple plan to become financially independent and to split their time between the U.K. and North America. They will continue to honor their royal patronages, with plans to launch a new charitable entity.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The couple’s announcement of a new charitable endeavor comes one month after they were awarded the U.K. trademark for their royal foundation’s name, “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

As they seek to gain financial independence, Meghan and Harry can profit on the “Sussex Royal” name — and take legal action against those who use the name without permission. The duke and duchess have the phrase trademarked for on clothing, footwear and accessories. Additionally, they have the rights for printed materials, such as textbooks, brochures and photographs, as well as for public awareness campaigns, fundraising, education and social care services, such as counseling and emotional support.

On Instagram, the duo announced the departure with a photo taken during their November 2017 engagement announcement. Meghan wore Aquazzura heels for the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. CREDIT: Shutterstock

