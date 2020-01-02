Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Wears $50 Ugg Boots With the Cutest Puppy Jacket

Archie Mountbatten, wore the cutest outfit in a New Year’s Day Instagram posted by his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The young royal looked dapper in a brown dog-earned jacket from British children’s staple Boden and gray pants. Now sold out, the jacket initially retailed for $55 but was marked down to just $27.50 on Bodenusa.com.

On his feet, little Archie wore Ugg booties. He sported the brand’s Erin baby silhouette, which boasts a suede upper, hook-and-loop closure and plush shearling lining. The Ugg Erin boot sells for $50 on Nordstrom.com.

Archie completed his adorable outfit with a gray pom-pom adorned hat.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness,” Meghan and Harry captioned their Instagram post, a slideshow showcasing moments from throughout the year.

While Archie was born on May 6, 2019, the Uggs have actually been in his wardrobe since before his birth. Harry and Meghan were gifted the teensy shoes by Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove during an October 2018 trip to Sydney, Australia.

