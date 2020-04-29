Meghan Markle Recycles Cashmere Sweater to Give Virtual Job Advice From LA

While home in Los Angeles under stay-at-home orders, Meghan Markle is continuing to fulfill her role as patron of the Smart Works charity, which provides clothing and coaching for women with upcoming job interviews.

In a video posted to the organization’s Instagram today and taken in late March, Markle can be seen offering a Smart Works client words of advice and encouragement prior to a job interview. For the meeting, the Northwestern University alum was clad in a raspberry-colored cashmere Joseph sweater (the top is no longer available in her chosen colorway, but Farfetch.com stocks a black version for $365). Markle paired the jumper with a $175 Edge of Ember necklace.

“It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic,” Markle said. “Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.”

Eagle-eyed fans of the former Duchess of Sussex’s may find her sweater to be familiar, as it’s actually a rewear. The actress wore a monochromatic look including the sweater and a red leather Hugo Boss skirt during an October 2019 appearance at Windsor Castle for the One Young World Summit. She teamed the sweater and skirt combo with pointed-toe suede pumps from Sarah Flint, one of her go-to shoe brands.

Meghan Markle at the the One Young World Summit in October 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Markle is a big fan of heels, often choosing pointed-toe pumps from labels such as Aquazzura, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. Additionally, the “Suits” star champions sustainability with her footwear choices, having selected eco-friendly flats from the likes of Rothy’s, Veja and Everlane.

