Meghan Markle Is Comfy in Jeans & Black Pointy Flats on Podcast for World Mental Health Day

To spread awareness for World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry starred in their first podcast with Teenager Therapy. Speaking on topic with the teen hosts, ranging from de-stigmatizing related issues to taking a more holistic approach to health, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for classic blue jeans and staple footwear styles.
Markle wore three-quarter length capri jeans with a light-colored tee-shirt, a striped cardigan around her shoulders, and a solid black face mask.
For footwear, she paired the simple ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe black shoes. They appear strikingly similar to her go-to Rothy’s The Point Flats. These affordable shoes feature a seamless knit design and are crafted from repurposed water bottles in the brand’s sustainably-operated workshop. This machine-washable flat retails for $145 and is available for purchase on Rothys.com.
The former Royal also chose these shoes while with her husband to visit the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center to plant flowers with the kids and commemorate the late Princess Diana. When Markle is not wearing these classic flats, she chooses styles including silhouettes from Sarah Flint and her favorite Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
