Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women’s Day in Pumps from Emerging London Shoe Designer

By Allie Fasanella
Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance Friday at the Robert Clack School in Dagenham, East London, in support of International Women’s Day, where she gave a speech and urged schoolboys to protect the females in their lives.

The 38-year-old wore a collarless cream-colored jacket with a fringe trim from brand Me + Em over a simple white tank, black cropped trousers and a pair of two-toned beige and black leather Lorenzo pumps courtesy of emerging U.K.-based designer Jennifer Chamandi.

Meghan Markle wearing a cream fringed blazer with black trousers and two-toned heels.
The pointy-toe style with a removable buckle strap and a signature “Eye of the Needle” heel detail goes for $745. Amal Clooney has been spotted in the same silhouette, which comes in various other colorways. The former “Suits” actress further accessorized with an ivory cotton Rejina Pyo “Nane” handbag featuring a rounded shade and a bow handle.

Meghan Markle carrying an ivory cotton Rejina Pyo “Nane” handbag with a bow handle design.
Markle pulled her chic outfit together with an Edge of Ember gold square Kismet necklace and a Jessica McCormack Chi Chi rose gold and diamond bracelet.

Meghan Markle wearing Jennifer Chamandi’s ‘Lorenzo’ pumps in beige and black leather.
